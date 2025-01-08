Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's long public feud has come to an end as the former shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram post Golden Globe Awards 2025

The Golden Globes 2025 ceremony delivered some unforgettable moments in entertainment. Some credits also go to actor Vin Diesel who surprised everyone with his shout-out to Dywane Johnson.

While presenting the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, Diesel spotted Johnson and gave a small wave. "Hey Dwayne," he said pointedly, with a small chuckle.

This moment became the talk of the town as the two have a well-documented public feud.

A day after attending the gala, Vin took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Dwayne.

"All love... Always," he captioned the post, garnering loads of comments from fans.

"Good to see you guys back together," a social media user commented.

As per Variety, Johnson and Vin notoriously feuded during their time making "Fast and Furious" movies, but their beef came to an official end in 2023 after Johnson shocked fans by popping up as Luke Hobbs in a "Fast X" mid-credits scene.

Vin had extended an invitation to Johnson in November 2021 to join "Fast X," but Johnson said at the time that "I would not be returning to the franchise.

" That turned out to be a bluff, and Johnson and Vin will once again star in a movie together via the upcoming 11th "Fast" movie.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, John Cena, Johnson and Diesel's Fast costar, also made a mention of their alleged feud."There's certainly rumors about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena said. "You get two, there can only be one."

Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, before getting his own spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham.

