Dwayne Johnson wakes up with red toenails, blames daughters for this funny surprise

Updated on: 21 December,2024 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Dwayne Johnson who was last seen in Red Santa took to Instagram to post a reel with his daughters. He was surprised as he woke up with a colourful surprise from his daughters

Dwayne Johnson posts his painted toe-nails (pic/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson wakes up with red toenails, blames daughters for this funny surprise
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed his younger daughters' adorable reaction after he surprised them with painted toenails. The actor had posted a hilarious video on Instagram of his morning spent with his mother Ata, his wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6.


The clip starts with the girls giggling as Johnson said: "This is crazy. I wake up in the morning and my toes are painted!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)


"Oh dad, there's a lot more than just that!" one of Johnson's daughters says while leading her father over to their group of Elf on the Shelfs, one of which was seen holding a bottle of red nail polish.

Hashian said: "I have goosebumps," and adding, "Look, you and your mom are matching!" Ata then sweetly showed off her matching red manicure to the camera.

The family laughed at the elves' prank until Johnson did the unimaginable: touched the elf.

"Don't touch it!" both girls scream, with one explaining "it will lose its magic." Off-camera, one of the girls runs far away from her dad while yelling, "He touched the elf!"

Johnson assured his children: "Only adults can touch it," before joking, "At least they're all bigger than Kevin Hart."

In his caption, Johnson wrote, "These Christmas Elves are really getting under my skin!! And now on my toes while I was asleep — forcing me to wake up to this VERY unfunny surprise."

He added, "If I’m being honest, I think red polish actually brings out even more hyper masculinity and undeniable sexiness, no?"

"Or maybe I’m just an …. for even picking up the Elf to begin with, putting its magic in jeopardy," he continued.

"And I love you @kevinhart4real."

Johnson’s latest work is “Moana 2”, the sequel of “Moana”, which first released in 2016, is an American animated musical fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on a story conceived by Clements, Musker, Williams, Hall, Pamela Ribon, and the writing team of Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell.

The film also stars Auliʻi Cravalho in her film debut as the voice of the eponymous character and also features the ensemble voices of Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

The second installment picks up where the first film left off, Moana returns home from a three-day journey, only to discover a mysterious object that holds the key to an ancient island with "angry gods."

Moana 2” released in theatres in India on November 29.

dwayne johnson the rock Moana 2 Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment

