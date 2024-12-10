The story of a hunt for Santa Claus, featuring the two powerhouses Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will stream digitally on Amazon Prime Video from December 12

Red One, the hilarious movie centered around the festival of Christmas and follows the mysterious disappearance of the red one- Santa Claus. It is a fun and adventurous mission to save Santa and this world from a terrible Christmas. The movie was initially released in theatres, on November 15. Now, the digital streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video has announced the digital streaming date of the movie. The film will be available to watch on Prime Video from December 12.

Red One features 21st century modern and upgraded Santa Claus

After Santa Claus popularly known by its code name, Red One, is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

The movie is an interesting take on Christmas, unlike its earlier counterparts which depict the festival as an event decorated by fancy gowns and Victorian hats. Moreover, Santa in this film is up to date and uses modern tech gadgets instead of rusty and outdated sleighs. The movie also features never-before creatures which add to the charm of the film. Adding the cherry on the top is the star-studded cast. The Rock leads the film while Callum Drift is also an agent. Chris Evans brings the Christmas magic with his portrayal. J.K. Simmons takes on the titular role of the Red One aka Santa Claus himself.

More details about Red One

Red One is directed by Jake Kasdan, a story by Hiram Garcia and the screenplay is written by Chris Morgan. The film is produced by Seven Bucks Productions’ Hiram Garcia, p.g.a., Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons. The film is 2 hours and 2 minutes long.

Red One is in theaters now and will be available worldwide on Prime Video starting this Thursday, December 12, 2024.