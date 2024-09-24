The trailer of Red One starring Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu hints at an adventurous plot where Christmas hangs in the balance

The highly anticipated second trailer for 'Red One' is out, showcasing a thrilling narrative where Chris Evans' character, a notorious bounty hunter, is abducted by a team of intruders led by Lucy Liu. Their mission? To rescue Santa Claus.

The trailer was released by Amazon MGM Studios on their official social media handles.

"I'm not gonna like you," Evans quips upon meeting Dwayne Johnson's character, the North Pole's Head of Security.

"I can tell right away. Out of everyone here, I like you the least," he adds.

This exchange sets the tone for a holiday film filled with action and humour.

The trailer hints at an adventurous plot where Christmas hangs in the balance.

Viewers get a sneak peek of intense battle sequences powered by action figures, as well as a glimpse of a cunning villain played by Kiernan Shipka, who seems to hold crucial information about the operation, codenamed 'Red One.'

The character of Santa Claus is brought to life by a lean J K Simmons, whose image is featured in a newly released poster.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, known for the 'Jumanji' franchise, 'Red One' promises to deliver a fresh take on holiday entertainment.

The film's storyline revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus, prompting an unlikely duo--Johnson and Evans--to embark on a globe-trotting mission to save him, as per Deadline.

Set for release in US theatres on November 15, the film will also roll out globally through Warner Bros Pictures throughout the month.

'Red One' is touted as a unique blend of action, adventure, and comedy.

The screenplay was crafted by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks Productions, which is helmed by Hiram Garcia, as per Deadline.

The film is produced by a stellar team including Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Joining the star-studded cast are Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons, promising an exciting and diverse ensemble.

