Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine has an interesting lineup of cameos. Read on to find out whom to expect on the big screen

Chris Evans, Blake Lively, Henry Cavill

Listen to this article 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameos to watch out for x 00:00

The much-awaited movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 26. Director Shawn Levy has earlier said that the movie has a 'lot of cameos' that will have the fans excited. And true to his words, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film has a host of cameos which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the cameos you can expect on the big screen:

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch"

What was probably one of the most guarded and unexpected cameos was one featuring Chris Evans. Deadpool and Wolverine meet him in The Void. Deadpool assumes it is Captain America as his costume is covered in the first scene. Later, we along with Wade Wilson (Deadpool) discover that Evans has returned to play Johnny Storms aka Human Torch from Fantastic Four. He has a limited screen-time in the movie but wait for the post-credit to catch Evans at his best.

Henry Cavill as Wolverine variant :

Deadpool's reaction to Henry as a Wolverine variant is exactly how the audiences reacted at a screening of a film. Deadpool is out on a hunt in various timelines looking for the right Wolverine when in one timeline Wolverine is played by Henry Cavill who is otherwise known or his role as Superman.

Avengers (on-screen) :

Well, not technically a cameo but some members of the Avengers are mentioned and displayed on a screen when Deadpool talks to TVA agent Paradox.

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan:

Deadpool gets interviewed in the Sacred Timeline by Happy Hogan to join the Avengers. However, Happy is not too impressed by Deadpool's wit and temperament especially when he constantly demands to wait for 'the man'.

Tyler Mane as Sabretooth:

Wolverine's half-brother Sabretooth makes a special appearance in The Void. Deadpool makes a huge deal out of it calling it the fight that fans have been waiting for decades. Head to the theatres to find out how that fight ends and gives Deadpool the perfect monologue moment.

Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool:

Yes, it's Blake. In one of the scenes, Ryan Reynolds mentions Blake but that is not her only presence in the movie. The makers had teased a Lady Deadpool in one of the trailers of the film. While the film does not unmask Lady Deadpool, we learn that it was indeed Blake underneath the suit as she has been credited for the role.

Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool:

Even though he has just one proper line, you would recognise him underneath that suit. The credits also confirm the same.

Dafne Keen as X-23/Laura:

If Logan is back, so is X-23 or Laura. X-23 is a feisty 11-year-old who inherits Logan's claws and regenerative capabilities. She plays an important cameo reaffirming the good in the Wolverine.

Channing Tatum as Gambit:

The wildly underrated X-Men member Remy LeBeau aka Gambit makes a stylish entry when Deadpool and Wolverine reach a point where they are quite clueless of their situation.

Wesley Snipes as Blade:

Wesley Snipes entry as Blade is sure to bring in a lot of cheer, hooting and applause. He effortlessly plays the half-human, half-vampire and is joined by Elektra, Gambit, and X-23 and help Deadpool & Wolverine to get out of The Void.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra:

While this is not exactly a surprise as Garner's return as Elektra was announced earlier this year, her entry sure did leave the audience happy. She, too, forms the part of the group of forgotten heroes who help the two main leads of the film when they need it the most.

Stan Lee:

No Marvel movie is complete without the presence of Stan Lee. In climax fight, don't forget to give a glance at the bus bill board.

Special mention:

Ryan Reynolds as Nicepool: The void has a Nicepool who believes in kindness and has long, silky hair and is a self-proclaimed feminist. However, Deadpool is not a fan of the kindness he displays and the climax of the movie is evidence of his emotions towards Nicepool.