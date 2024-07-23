Ryan Reynolds was accompanied by his wife and actor Blake Lively for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Pic/AFP, Instagram

The makers of Deadpool & Wolverine held a star-studded premiere at David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Monday. The titular actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman graced the event in classy avatars sans the superhero suits. Ryan was accompanied by his wife and actor Blake Lively, who later took to Instagram and shared her review of the film.

Blake posted a picture of her locking lips with Ryan in prosthetics for the film and wrote, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post-baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

In another slide, she shared a montage of scenes from the film by saying, “Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me.” The clip featured pop-culture references such as Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, Sabrina - The Teenage Witch, Frozen, and Celine Dion among others.

The Shawn Levy-directed movie, set to hit theatres on July 26, promises to be a blockbuster. In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Reynolds and Jackman revisit their iconic Marvel personas, embarking on an adventure across time and space to combat a shared adversary. Their collaboration dates back to 2009 when they first appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, marking the beginning of a cinematic partnership that has since garnered widespread acclaim and fan adoration.

In an interview obtained by Deadline, Levy emphasized the presence of "a lot of characters" and hinted at how these cameos will be seamlessly integrated into the narrative. "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters," Levy revealed. Among the most persistent rumours is the possible cameo of Taylor Swift.

Additional cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the star-studded lineup of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

(With inputs from ANI)