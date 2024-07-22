Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Reynolds It was a big deal

Ryan Reynolds: ‘It was a big deal’

Updated on: 23 July,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Ryan shares how Hugh and he got Madonna’s nod to use her song

Ryan Reynolds: ‘It was a big deal’

Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy

Listen to this article
Ryan Reynolds: ‘It was a big deal’
x
00:00

Ryan Reynolds has shared how Madonna approved the use of  her song, Like a prayer, for Deadpool & Wolverine. During a recent interview, the actor revealed how co-star Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy and he convinced the Queen of Pop to license her 1989 hit for their much-anticipated superhero movie that arrives on July 26.




Stating that “Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds added, “It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it. We went to meet her and showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.” 


Madonna gave her nod to use Like a prayer, which reigned at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989. She also gave some ideas on how to use the classic track in the film. “She gave a great note,” Reynolds recalled. “She watched it, and said, ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.” Sharing that they recorded it in 48 hours, Levy added. “It made the sequence better.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ryan reynolds madonna deadpool hugh jackman hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK