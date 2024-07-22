Ryan shares how Hugh and he got Madonna’s nod to use her song

Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy

Listen to this article Ryan Reynolds: ‘It was a big deal’ x 00:00

Ryan Reynolds has shared how Madonna approved the use of her song, Like a prayer, for Deadpool & Wolverine. During a recent interview, the actor revealed how co-star Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy and he convinced the Queen of Pop to license her 1989 hit for their much-anticipated superhero movie that arrives on July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that “Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds added, “It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it. We went to meet her and showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Madonna gave her nod to use Like a prayer, which reigned at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989. She also gave some ideas on how to use the classic track in the film. “She gave a great note,” Reynolds recalled. “She watched it, and said, ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.” Sharing that they recorded it in 48 hours, Levy added. “It made the sequence better.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever