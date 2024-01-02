Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Reynolds says Thank you 2023 as he got to spend most of his year working with people he love

Ryan Reynolds says 'Thank you 2023' as he got to spend 'most of his year' working with people he love

Updated on: 02 January,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Ryan Reynolds took to his social media handle to express gratitude for the year gone by

Ryan Reynolds says 'Thank you 2023' as he got to spend 'most of his year' working with people he love

Picture Courtesy/Ryan Reynolds's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Ryan Reynolds says 'Thank you 2023' as he got to spend 'most of his year' working with people he love
x
00:00

Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds recalled a few memorable moments from 2023 which included hanging out with the likes of King Charles and Taylor Swift, according to People.


Expressing his gratitude for the fun he had in the past year, he wrote, "Thank you 2023... In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I(heart emojis)"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)


He began his retrospective with a photo of himself and his wife Blake Lively embracing on a beach, followed by a photo from the November ceremony in Vancouver where he was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, which he previously described on Instagram as "the honour of a lifetime."

The carousel of images also featured a group selfie of Reynolds, 36, and her BFF Swift, 34, at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 1. Of course, the Deadpool star included several photographs of himself visiting soccer games and posing with players in his roundup.

Another photo showed Reynolds and his Just Friends co-star Amy Smart reuniting. The two collaborated on a little "sequel" to the 2005 rom-com in the shape of a commercial for Reynolds' Aviation American Gin brand called "Just Friendsgiving."

When the couple met in December 2022, the Spirited star sneaked in a snapshot of himself beaming and standing behind King Charles. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, paid a visit to Wrexham Association Football Club in North Wales to hear more about the club's rebirth, which Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased in 2021.

The father of four concluded his carousel with a photo of himself as Wade Wilson in the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3.

Reynolds followed up with a "part deux" of his 2023 highlights, as promised. He posted photos of Lively and her Deadpool co-star (and off-screen pal) Hugh Jackman separately visiting the Wrexham pitch in the United Kingdom, as well as several other soccer-related images.

The second tweet included a photo of Reynolds posing at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's 2023 Special Awards, where he received the Humanitarian Award.

The fourth kid, whom Reynolds and Lively welcomed earlier this year, was one highlight that Reynolds, who is highly guarded about his personal life, left out of his writings. The Gossip Girl star, whose pregnancy announcement emerged in September 2022, announced on Super Bowl Sunday in February that she no longer had a baby bump.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023..been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post at the time. The couple's new arrival joined daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ryan reynolds blake lively hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK