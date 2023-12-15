Taylor Swift Birthday: The singer hosted a star-studded party for her 34th. At the party were Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter and others

Taylor Swift turned 34 on December 13. The singer threw a party and celebrated the day with her close friends. The singer took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her A-list star-studded birthday bash. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce could not join the party owing to prior football commitments.

Celebrities like Antoni Porowski, Gracie Abrams, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim, Jack Antonoff, Blake Lively, and others attended Taylor Swift's bash. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taylor wrote, "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.”

Taylor looks extremely happy in the pictures surrounded by her friends who surprised her with a cake that read 'Birthday girl of the year'. For her party, Taylor opted for a shimmery black dress with a thig-slit. In one of the pictures, the singer can be seen hugging homie Blake Lively and best friend Gigi Hadid.

While Travis could not make it to the party, the couple had an early celebration on Sunday when they attended the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party. Pictures of the two engaging in PDA had gone viral on social media. In the picture, Kelce could be seen pulling Swift for a kiss as she held a glass in her hand.

In another picture, Swift and Kelce holding each other close and smiling for the camera as the tight end placed his cheek on the Grammy winner's head. The couple was kissing at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in a snap posted to Twitter on Tuesday, as per Page Six. Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

Their outing came hours after Swift watched the Chiefs lose their home game to the Buffalo Bills. After the defeat, the lovebirds held hands while leaving Arrowhead Stadium as the hitmaker appeared to console Kelce.

Swift recently revealed the two have been dating since the summer. Their romance started shortly after he attempted but failed to give the singer his phone number during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop in July. But they didn't go public until Swift made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game in September, reported Page Six.