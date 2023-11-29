Breaking News
The next step...

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is said to be moving in with Travis Kelce for a couple of weeks before continuing her world tour. The singer, 33, and the NFL player, 34, have attracted much attention over their relationship in recent months.


They have been spotted spending time together on occasions, while having been busy with their respective work commitments. It has now been reported that Swift is moving into Kelce’s mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, for a few weeks whilst on a break from the Eras Tour.



As per reports, the latest leg concluded last week and she isn’t set to go back on tour until February next year. It has been reported this week that Swift and Kelce are preparing to spend their first extended period of time together. A source said that she is “smitten” and added they are now set to spend “weeks at a time” together.

The source commented, “She realises that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now, it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

The source said that the activities the pair have done in recent weeks, including her watching him play for the Kansas City Chiefs and appearing on Saturday Night Live, aren’t typical for the first few months of a relationship.

It was further stated that for now Swift and Kelce can “try to be as normal” as their lives allow them to be. The source went on to add, “They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some real quality time together.”

It was previously reported that Kelce recently bought a new home in the area. It’s been suggested that the mansion, which is rumoured to be worth $6 million, offers more privacy than his previous residence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

