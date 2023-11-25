Breaking News
Diwali 2023: Mumbai Fire Brigade gets 280 emergency calls between Nov 9-15
Mumbai: Man arrested after 22 years in double murder case
Kerala: Four students die, several injured in stampede at Cochin University
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Maharashtra: Two Kashmiri youths held in Nagpur for 'abducting' 15-year-old girl
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift

Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift

Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The two sang a duet of his hit song ‘I’m Yours’ at the Crypto.com Arena, previously known as the Staples Center.

Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift
x
00:00

Singer Jason Mraz, recalling his collaboration with Taylor Swift on the Swift-themed episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ said that it was wonderful to work with the singer for her ‘Speak Now’ tour in LA back in 2011.


Speaking to Page Six about the collaboration, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on his surprise guest appearance at the show and said: “It was so wonderful! She’s such a generous performer, sharing the stage with other artists and acknowledging her dancers and her crew,” Mraz, 46, recalled.


The two sang a duet of his hit song ‘I’m Yours’ at the Crypto.com Arena, previously known as the Staples Center.


Looking back at it, Mraz said: “It was nice to have experienced that myself and get to sing on a stage with her. She’s a real person and that’s what I love about her success.”

“She didn’t come out of a machine, she wasn’t fabricated. She started playing her songs at The Bluebird in Nashville and the whole globe recognises that.”

Mraz also shared how Swift, 33, has personally inspired him as an artist over the years. “To be yourself, and the work ethic as well,” he explained, calling Swift an artiste who has “almost overwhelmed” him with volume. “If you love what you do, you share it, and that’s what she’s doing well.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift hollywood news Entertainment News Hollywood Hollywood News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK