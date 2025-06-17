Breaking News
Vandana Pathak returns to TV after five years with Tumm Se Tumm Tak

Updated on: 17 June,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The story is beautiful, layered, and full of heart, and the character spoke to me. Seeing her strength, grace, quiet power, I feel privileged to bring her to life,” she shares

Vandana Pathak

Popular television actor Vandana Pathak, who played the role of Ashok Saraf’s eldest daughter Meenakshi Mathur in Hum Paanch, is making her comeback after a five-year hiatus with the daily soap, Tumm Se Tumm Tak. She steps into the role of Gayatri Devi, a matriarch who is rooted in her values despite the luxury that surrounds her. “Zee TV feels like an extension of my home and heart. It’s where my journey on TV began with Hum Paanch nearly three decades ago. I was waiting for something meaningful, and Tumm Se Tumm Tak felt just right. The story is beautiful, layered, and full of heart, and the character spoke to me. Seeing her strength, grace, quiet power, I feel privileged to bring her to life,” she shares.



