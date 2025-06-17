Chhal Kapat actor Anuj Sachdeva on waiting for opportunities that let him grow as an artiste; claims he hasn’t got his due yet

Anuj Sachdeva in Chhal Kapat

With almost two decades in the industry — dabbling in television, Hindi and Punjabi films, and diverse roles in digital entertainment — Anuj Sachdeva still feels he hasn’t received his due. He confesses that although he has the potential to do more, the opportunities coming his way remain few and far between. “I genuinely believe I can bring more to the table, emotionally, physically, creatively. If given the right space and opportunity, I can outperform myself; and that’s not coming from arrogance, just self-awareness,” says the actor, whose recent show Chhal Kapat received a mixed response.

While he’s aware that it’s impossible to please everyone, he’s thrilled that the show, also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, is slowly “gaining momentum”. “I wasn’t expecting the kind of love it’s getting. The reactions have been amazing. People are discovering it gradually. The initial promotion may have been limited, but I think word of mouth is doing the work. The content is connecting and that’s what matters most to me,” he shares. Sachdeva plays a politically connected character in the Zee5 thriller. Sources claim he is trying to emulate Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. When asked, he says, “The idea wasn’t to mimic anyone, but to channel that aura of controlled intensity. There was a certain restraint and sharpness I wanted to bring. [Playing] someone polished, articulate, a little guarded but very focused. That’s something I worked on internally.”

He feels blessed to have earned the trust of director Ajay Bhuyan, who gave him free rein to explore his character. Working with Pilgaonkar made the job smoother. “Ajay gave me full freedom to shape my character, and that kind of trust is rare. It helped me create something that felt authentic and spontaneous. Shriya was lovely to work with — very professional, collaborative, and secure. Our scenes came together organically because we were both open to building them, not just performing them,” notes the actor.

He admits that shedding the ‘TV actor’ label has taken him years. However, he believes, “Storytelling is storytelling, no matter the platform. But yes, breaking out of a box people put you in takes conscious effort and patience.”

Anuj Sachdeva has a Netflix film with Konkona Sensharma lined up. The actor also stars in the upcoming JioHotstar series, Mistry, set to release soon.