Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Reynolds reveals the name of his and Blake Livelys fourth child

Ryan Reynolds reveals the name of his and Blake Lively's fourth child

Updated on: 23 July,2024 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, lead actor Ryan Reynolds was accompanied by his wife Blake Lively. The couple welcomed their fourth child this year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The world premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was held last night and saw many celebrities in attendance. Ryan Reynolds who returns to play the role of Deadpool in the third film of the franchise will be seen alongside Hugh Jackman who reprises the role of Wolverine. During the New York premiere of the film, Ryan revealed the name of his and Blake Lively's fourth child. He introduced their fourth baby as Olin. 


During his speech at the premiere event on July 22, Ryan expressed gratitude and introduced his growing family to the audience. "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said adding, "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing--that is, the contents of this movie--that happens in your wondrous life."



The couple, who married in 2012 after a year of dating, expressed their joy over expanding their family.


After the premiere, Blake took to Instagram to pen a post for her wonderful husband and the film that he is a part of and the world is anticipating. Blake posted a picture of her locking lips with Ryan in prosthetics for the film and wrote, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post-baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

In another slide, she shared a montage of scenes from the film by saying, “Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me.” The clip featured pop-culture references such as Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, Sabrina - The Teenage Witch, Frozen, and Celine Dion among others. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The Shawn Levy-directed movie, set to hit theatres on July 26, promises to be a blockbuster. In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Reynolds and Jackman revisit their iconic Marvel personas, embarking on an adventure across time and space to combat a shared adversary. Their collaboration dates back to 2009 when they first appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, marking the beginning of a cinematic partnership that has since garnered widespread acclaim and fan adoration.

 

ryan reynolds blake lively Entertainment News entertaintment hollywood news Hollywood News Updates

