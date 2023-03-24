Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > All of Those Voices Movie Review An emotional take on One Direction star Louis Tomlinsons career

'All of Those Voices' Movie Review: An emotional take on One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s career

Updated on: 24 March,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The film then follows through with Tomlinson’s efforts to stay relevant as a musician and solo artist capturing the many challenges and triumphs that defined his path to glory

'All of Those Voices' Movie Review: An emotional take on One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s career

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Film: All of Those Voices
Cast: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik
Director: Charlie Lightening
Rating: 3/5
Runtime: 108 mins


This documentary basically focuses on Louis Tomlinson’s career as an artist as he starts off in a band, ‘One Direction’ which acquires cult status and then breaks up. The film then follows through with his efforts to stay relevant as a musician and solo artist capturing the many challenges and triumphs that defined his path to glory.



So you get to hear and see members from One Direction, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik along with Tomlinson’s mother and other members of his music production team. The documentary features his last performance with One Direction and then contrasts that with his struggle to find his own unique voice while working alone and setting up new goals for himself.


The narrative consists of never-before-seen footage recorded in the years leading up to Tomlinson’s 2022 tour, showing the audience what it's like to be a musician in today's world. We see Louis as a boy from a small town, his questioning nature, and his relationship with family, friends, and fans.

Also Read: 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Movie Review: Mindless & Insane high octane action sequel with no new story to tell

We see snippets from his sold-out performances during the 2022 world tour and also some behind-the-scenes sequences giving us a general idea of how he created his most recent solo album titled Faith in the Future. Louis’s story of resilience and determination shows us how he tackled the highs of stardom, the pressures of fame, and the lows of personal tragedy. This may not be a great documentary but it’s a passionate, sincere and heartfelt one!

one direction harry styles zayn malik hollywood news hollywood film review movie review

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK