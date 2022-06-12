Breaking News
All Too Well: Taylor Swift reveals the secret Easter eggs and themes

Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:39 PM IST  |  New York
ANI

Top

Mills noted that the 90-minute chat felt like a concert due of the enthusiastic crowd's continual cheering long before Swift took out her red guitar

Taylor Swift. Pic/AFP


American singer Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival to screen her short film 'All Too Well' and discussed the reason behind bringing the 10-minute song to the big screen with filmmaker Mike Mills ('C'mon C'mon,' '20th Century Women').

According to Variety, Taylor informed the audience at the Beacon Theatre on Manhattan's Upper West Side, "This is not a music video, we approached everything differently."




The notoriously private pop artist also revealed easter eggs in the short film, detailed her hopes to direct a feature, and surprised fans with a surprise performance of 'All Too Well' during a wide-ranging interview. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were seated near the stage, were among the many in the audience who excitedly sang along, cheered, and snapped videos of Swift during the lengthy song.


taylor swift hollywood news Entertainment News

