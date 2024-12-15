Amanda Seyfried reveals that after her singing video went viral, she auditioned for Ariana Grande's role in Wicked. Amanda sang the song 'Popular' from Wicked

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried is setting the record straight. The actress recently opened up on her clip in which she could be seen singing.

The actress, 39, attended an event in Beverly Hills, California. During the event, the actress took a moment to clear the air about a recently surfaced video that features her singing the song 'Popular' from the musical 'Wicked' while wearing a silver princess dress, reports 'People' magazine.

She specifically addressed rumors that it was an audition tape for the role of Glinda in the 2024 film.

She told 'People', “I think it was during Covid-19. I was doing a Lancome shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart (was) my stylist".

She further mentioned, “I was not auditioning for 'Wicked' yet, but I knew it was like coming up

So I was just f****** around really, and I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda'. And Elizabeth was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point".

As per 'People', the actress noted that while she loves her stylist, “maybe it would be better if it hadn’t been posted”, because “it was truly just a fun, like, (behind-the-scenes) moment of my Lancome shoot”.

However, the 'Les Miserables' actress admitted that even though the video was “in jest” she did, in fact, later audition for the role of Glinda in earnest, a part which eventually went to Ariana Grande.

She shared, “I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it's meant to. It’s an extravaganza, which is what she (Grande) does really well. And (my kids) have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it's meant to be for sure".

Seyfried then shared that she is currently preparing for her upcoming role in the thriller-mystery The Housemaid, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name and will co-star Sydney Sweeney. The role, she revealed, required her to dye her hair blonder.

"I was excited because I am pretty boring. I needed a change. So I was like, you know what? This is going to be the big movie where I do something different”, she said. She also noted that the new look “really does help me get into character”.

