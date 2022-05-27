Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Amber Heard talks about threats, trauma she experienced after countering Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit

Amber Heard talks about threats, trauma she experienced after countering Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit

Updated on: 27 May,2022 10:31 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

According to Deadline, in tearful testimony, as she returned to the witness stand on Thursday, the actor said, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone"

Amber Heard talks about threats, trauma she experienced after countering Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit

Amber Heard testifies during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actor Amber Heard has spoken about the threats and emotional trauma she has experienced after she countered Johnny Depp's USD 50 million lawsuit with her own USD 100 million counterclaims.

According to Deadline, in tearful testimony, as she returned to the witness stand on Thursday, the actor said, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone."




On being asked by her attorney regarding the impact of claims that she fabricated her allegations of abuse, she said, "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom. Sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things I lived through, used to humiliate me."


Show full article

amber heard johnny depp hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK