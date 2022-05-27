Amber Heard talks about threats, trauma she experienced after countering Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit

According to Deadline, in tearful testimony, as she returned to the witness stand on Thursday, the actor said, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone"

Amber Heard testifies during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has spoken about the threats and emotional trauma she has experienced after she countered Johnny Depp's USD 50 million lawsuit with her own USD 100 million counterclaims.

According to Deadline, in tearful testimony, as she returned to the witness stand on Thursday, the actor said, "I just want Johnny to leave me alone."

On being asked by her attorney regarding the impact of claims that she fabricated her allegations of abuse, she said, "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom. Sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things I lived through, used to humiliate me."

Show full article