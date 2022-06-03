Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Amber Heard to appeal jury verdict; attorney says it was influenced by social media

Amber Heard to appeal jury verdict; attorney says it was influenced by social media

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:22 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added about Heard. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment"

Amber Heard to appeal jury verdict; attorney says it was influenced by social media

Amber Heard with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP


Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard's attorney in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, opened up about the verdict in a no-hold-barred conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the NBC network's 'Today' show.

She said Heard will "absolutely" want to appeal the jury's decision that was in favour of Depp. "She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft added, according to 'Variety'.




"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added about Heard. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment."


Show full article

amber heard johnny depp hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK