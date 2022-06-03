Amber Heard to appeal jury verdict; attorney says it was influenced by social media

"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added about Heard. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment"

Amber Heard with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard's attorney in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, opened up about the verdict in a no-hold-barred conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the NBC network's 'Today' show.

She said Heard will "absolutely" want to appeal the jury's decision that was in favour of Depp. "She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft added, according to 'Variety'.

