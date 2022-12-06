×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > American actor Kirstie Alley passes away at 71 following battle with cancer

American actor Kirstie Alley passes away at 71 following battle with cancer

Updated on: 06 December,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement read

American actor Kirstie Alley passes away at 71 following battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley. Pic//AFP


American actor Kirstie Alley of 'Cheers' and 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' fame has passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.


As per Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, Alley's death was announced by her children William Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson via a statement shared on their late mother's social media accounts that stated she "passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."



"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the statement read.


"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," it continued.

Also Read: Oscar-winning documentarian Julia Reichert passes away at 76

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker," the statement concluded.

Alley, who shared her children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997, found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom 'Cheers' from 1987 to 1993. For this role, she received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991, as per Page Six. 

Also Read: 'We're not OK,' says actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria, one year after 'Rust' shooting incident

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK