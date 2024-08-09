According to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor obtained by Deadline, the incident occurred when Scott became violent towards the guard

Travis Scott

Listen to this article Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris following a major blow-up with hotel security x 00:00

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning after an altercation with a security guard outside the George V hotel, Deadline reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Travis Scott arrested?

According to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor obtained by Deadline, the incident occurred when Scott became violent towards the guard, who had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.

"The latter himself had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard," the statement explained, as cited in Deadline. According to the reports, Scott appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was uncooperative when asked to submit to a breathalyzer test. Earlier in the evening, Scott had attended a basketball game where he witnessed the French team's victory over Germany in the semi-final of the Olympics basketball tournament.

Scott's arrest in Paris follows a similar incident in Miami less than two months ago. According to Deadline, in June, the rapper was detained in Miami Beach for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a dispute with the crew of a chartered yacht. He was subsequently released on bail, having paid reportedly USD 500 for the disorderly conduct charge and USD $150 for trespassing.

About Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were involved with each other from 2017 to 2019. Stormi Webster, Jenner and Scott's first child was born on February 1, 2018, and the second child of the couple Aire Webster was born on February 2, 2022.

As per Fox News, Jenner announced her pregnancy in September by sharing a video montage on Instagram. The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test. She had captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji before tagging Scott's Insta handle.

The rapper and the beauty mogul have been involved in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2017. While it was unclear if the two were figuring it out, the speculation has now been put to rest since Kylie is involved with actor Timothee Chalamet.

She has previously talked about her plans to expand her family. Jenner admitted she wanted a lot more than just one child during an Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou in April 2020.

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," Jenner said, according to People magazine. She added, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

(With inputs from ANI)