Kylie Jenner shares an adorable photo of her son with Travis Scott on Father's Day

Updated on: 20 June,2022 01:24 PM IST  |  Washington
Kylie also got candid about dealing with postpartum issues on her Instagram handle. During an interview with E! News in April, Kylie shared she is "getting better every day"

Travis Scott with kids/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


American TV personality Kylie Jenner wished Travis Scott a 'Happy Father's Day' by sharing an adorable photo of Scott, with her daughter, Stormi, and her 4-month-old baby boy, Webster.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie captioned the post, "Happy father's day daddy. We love you."




The picture reveals, Scott, lying on the bed, having a bowl of noodles with little Webster in his arms, reported E! News. Sleeping beside Scott is Stormi, huddled in a blanket. However, Kylie made sure that Webster's face was not revealed and put a brown heart emoji on the infant.


