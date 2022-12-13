Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > An encore for Joaquin Phoenix

An encore for Joaquin Phoenix

Updated on: 13 December,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Over three years since Joker, the sequel goes on floors

An encore for Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips


The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film. Director Todd Phillips shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck, captioned, “Day 1. Our boy. #Joker (sic).”


At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. The second instalment comes after Phillips’s Joker, became a huge box-office hit, grossing $1 billion. Based on the DC villain, the movie also won two Academy Awards, including a Best Actor honour for Phoenix. 




Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' to release on October 4, 2024

While the plot for the sequel is being closely guarded, Phillips wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. The first film followed an aspiring stand-up comedian who worked as a clown and suffered from mental health issues. As times got tough, he began to spiral, leading him to take on the iconic Joker persona. A hint for the sequel could also be in the name, Folie à Deux, which references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually the members of a close family. 

Joker: Folie a Deux is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Oscars 2019 hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK