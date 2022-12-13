An encore for Joaquin Phoenix

Over three years since Joker, the sequel goes on floors

Todd Phillips

The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film. Director Todd Phillips shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck, captioned, “Day 1. Our boy. #Joker (sic).”

At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. The second instalment comes after Phillips’s Joker, became a huge box-office hit, grossing $1 billion. Based on the DC villain, the movie also won two Academy Awards, including a Best Actor honour for Phoenix.

While the plot for the sequel is being closely guarded, Phillips wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. The first film followed an aspiring stand-up comedian who worked as a clown and suffered from mental health issues. As times got tough, he began to spiral, leading him to take on the iconic Joker persona. A hint for the sequel could also be in the name, Folie à Deux, which references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually the members of a close family.

Joker: Folie a Deux is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

