Ana de Armas stumped by NC-17 rating for Blonde

The Netflix film is based on Marilyn Monroe’s life
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas is perplexed by the NC-17 rating assigned to her upcoming Netflix film, Blonde, which is based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.
A movie receives an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America when it has gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity, and/or coarse language. The Cuban actor claimed she has seen films with considerably more explicit content. “I didn’t understand why that happened,” she said in her L’Officiel cover story. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit than Blonde.”
Also Read: Oscar, Emmy, Grammy-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman dies at 93
Acknowledging that there are some sexual sequences in the film, de Armas felt they are vital to the narrative. “It is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way she did. It needed to be explained,” she said. “Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
When the Knives Out actor was roped in for the project, Monroe supporters criticised the studio’s choice since she has a Cuban accent. She refused to allow the criticism of her accent to impact her. “I am proud to have Andrew’s [Dominik, director] trust and the chance to pull it off. Whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, anyone should feel the pressure,” de Armas said. Blonde is Netflix’s first NC-17-rated film.
Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever