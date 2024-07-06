Justin Bieber was paid a whopping amount of 10 million USD, which comes to around Rs 83 crore for a couple of hours to perform at the sangeet.

Justin Bieber Pic/Instagram

Pop star Justin Bieber made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony extra special with his energetic performance. He set the stage ablaze as he performed his popular chart-topping songs. On Saturday morning, Bieber was spotted leaving the city and jetting back home to the US.

As per reports, Bieber was paid a whopping amount of 10 million USD, which comes to around Rs 83 crore for a couple of hours to perform at the sangeet.

Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Ambanis arranged a special musical night for their guests with the performance of none other than Justin Bieber.

In the viral videos, Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

He made guests groove on songs such as 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are U Now'. Videos from inside the bash have taken over the internet.

Beiber's first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022 but the tour was cancelled due to the singer's bad health.

On July 3, the Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

