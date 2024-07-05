Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: Pop star Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son

In pic: Justin Bieber. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article He is here! Justin Bieber finally arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet, see pics x 00:00

Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai ahead of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's big fat wedding. It has been 7 years since Justin last visited the city, and now the first pictures of the singer are here. It is said that Justin has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which will be held on Friday, July 5.

It has been several years since Justin has made a public appearance or performed in a concert. Yesterday, a fake video circulated on social media showing Justin Bieber’s convoy with heavy security making its way on Thursday morning. After the video went viral, the paparazzi account issued a clarification note and apologized for the misinformation. Reportedly, the pop star is charging Rs 83 crore, which amounts to $9,940,851.90 USD. There is no official confirmation of this yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bieber, who was supposed to perform in India in October 2022, called off his concert due to health issues. The gig would have marked Bieber’s second visit to India. In 2017, Bieber performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour. He was set to perform live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. As of 2024, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker will be setting the stage ablaze in Mumbai with his electrifying performance thanks to the Ambanis.

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.