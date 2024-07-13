In the videos circulating online, Kim and Khloe are seen leaving the luxurious Taj Hotel dressed in stunning pink and white lehengas.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Excitement is high as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their lavish wedding. After their grand ceremony on Friday, July 12, all eyes are now on their much-anticipated reception, Shubh Aashirwad. The event promises to be star-studded, with A-list guests including style icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian almost trips en route to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

In the videos circulating online, Kim and Khloe are seen leaving the luxurious Taj Hotel dressed in stunning pink and white lehengas. They were heading to the venue with their entourage. Unfortunately, Khloe almost tripped due to the slippery floors caused by the rain. Thankfully, the reality TV star gained her balance quickly.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian reached Mumbai last night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. After exploring Mumbai in an autorickshaw ride, the Kardashian sisters are all set to reach the wedding venue for the big event. A video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe leaving their hotel and making their way to the Jio World Convention Centre has surfaced. In the clip, Kim was seen in a beautiful red ethnic outfit while Khloe aced her look in a heavily embroidered saree.

The video, which has circulated on social media, shows the Kardashian sisters dressed up, coming out of the hotel, and entering their car. Several celebrities have already arrived. The baraat function was held in the evening, where all the guests danced their hearts out.

The video of John Cena grooving to the beats of the dhol stole hearts, while Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his dance moves. The videos of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday shaking a leg made it clear how happy they all are.

Groom's first appearance

Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani, the man of the day, the groom, was seen wearing a yellow and golden sherwani with a hint of orange. His smile made it clear how happy he is to finally get married to the love of his life. In the frame, we could see Shloka Ambani in a stunning pink lehenga with a contrasting dupatta, standing close to her husband Akash Ambani.