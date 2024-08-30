Venice Film Festival: A video of Angelina Jolie getting emotional and breaking down in tears has surfaced on social media, with fans praising her as a queen

Angelina Jolie walked the carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a stunning beige off-shoulder outfit. The actress attended the festival for her upcoming film 'Maria', which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. A video of Jolie getting emotional and breaking down in tears has surfaced on social media, with fans praising her as a queen.

ANGELINA CRYING FOR THE 10 MINUTES STANDING OVATION pic.twitter.com/Oc4DxY3zrK — gab ♡ (@imnikkiheat) August 29, 2024

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday evening, Angelina Jolie walked the carpet in a custom-made outfit by Tara Ralph, complete with a fur stole. During the screening of her film 'Maria', she received an eight-minute-long standing ovation, and seeing such a response, Angelina became overwhelmed and couldn't hold back her tears. As she broke down, her 'Maria' co-star Pierfrancesco Favino comforted her. Following this, she thanked the audience.

Fans React to Angelina Jolie's Video

As soon as the video of an emotional Jolie made its way to social media, fans began hailing her. One wrote, "She's been through so much, and to get this praise for her work must feel amazing." Another person commented, "Hope she gets the Oscar." A third fan wrote, "If there's one celebrity I stan, it will always be Angelina Jolie." Another user wrote, “Queen is back”

About Angelina Jolie’s film 'Maria'

In the film directed by Pablo Larraín, Angelina Jolie will portray the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. The story centers on the last week of Callas's life in 1977, in Paris.

Angelina Jolie on Her Film

When asked whether she sees the role as a potential path to a second Oscar, Jolie emphasized, “For me, the bar in this, where I would know if I did good enough, are the Maria Callas fans and those who love opera, and my fear would be to disappoint them.”

She added, “So of course all other things and in my own business if there’s a response to the work, I’m very grateful. But in my heart, to disappoint the people who love her and who she means a lot to, and her legacy, I came to care for her. I didn’t want to do a disservice to this woman.”

Why Angelina Jolie Is in the News

Angelina Jolie's personal life has been making headlines since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. Their ongoing, widely publicized separation has brought serious allegations of abuse to light and led to Pitt's estrangement from their children.