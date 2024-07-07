Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning actor and producer, has returned to the setting of the British Grand Prix to resume filming for his upcoming movie centred around Formula One

Brad Pitt. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Brad Pitt resumes filming at British Grand Prix for upcoming 'F1' movie x 00:00

Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning actor and producer, has returned to the setting of the British Grand Prix to resume filming for his upcoming movie centred around Formula One.

According to Deadline, Pitt was spotted back in action at the Northamptonshire track, donning the racing suit of the fictional APX GP team featured in the film, now officially titled 'F1.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming had initially commenced last year but faced interruptions due to labour strikes during the 2023 Grand Prix season.

Pitt's return to the track signifies a pivotal moment in the production timeline, coinciding with the current Grand Prix weekend scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The movie, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, casts Pitt in the role of Sonny Hayes, a seasoned driver making a comeback to Formula 1 after an extended hiatus.

Deadline recently confirmed the film's title following an official announcement by Apple Original Film, accompanied by the release of a teaser poster.

Warner Bros. holds the distribution rights for 'F1' and has slated its North American release for June 27, 2025, with an international release on June 25, 2025.

The film captures the competitive world of Formula One through the lens of APX GP, a fictional team battling against established giants in the sport.

Joining Pitt in the ensemble cast is Damson Idris as his teammate at APX GP, alongside Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

The movie is notable for its unique approach of filming during actual Grand Prix weekends, adding authenticity as the fictional team navigates the challenges and rivalries on the race track.

Brad Pitt's involvement in 'F1' marks another ambitious project in his illustrious career, blending his passion for storytelling with the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsport.

As filming progresses amidst the excitement of real-life race events, anticipation builds among fans eager to see Pitt's portrayal of a seasoned driver's dramatic return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever