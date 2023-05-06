Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > F1 must do better to ensure fans are not bored Hamilton

F1 must do better to ensure fans are not bored: Hamilton

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, winner of the past two championships, leads the driver’s standings after splitting the opening four races of the season with teammate Sergio Perez

F1 must do better to ensure fans are not bored: Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Listen to this article
F1 must do better to ensure fans are not bored: Hamilton
x
00:00

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says the sport must “do better” to create tighter competition amid fears that Red Bull’s domination could result in boredom. 


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes didn’t listen to his advice on car



Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, winner of the past two championships, leads the driver’s standings after splitting the opening four races of the season with teammate Sergio Perez. Arriving for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, drivers spoke openly about how far ahead Red Bull’s cars were of the rest of the field with Ferrari. 


“It’s not boring for me,” he said. “I’m challenged every single day.  But as a racing fan watching, I can understand.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen formula one sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK