Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes didn’t listen to his advice on car

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:15 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast on Wednesday that last year “there were things I told them” regarding issues with the car.

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes didn't listen to his advice on car

Lewis Hamilton


Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes “didn’t listen” when he raised concerns about the development of this season’s Formula One car. The seven-time world champion finished fifth at the season-opening Bahrain GP on Sunday. Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast on Wednesday that last year “there were things I told them” regarding issues with the car.


Also read: Zhou Guanyu edges out Max Verstappen in Formula One testing



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


