Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes didn’t listen to his advice on car

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes “didn’t listen” when he raised concerns about the development of this season’s Formula One car. The seven-time world champion finished fifth at the season-opening Bahrain GP on Sunday. Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast on Wednesday that last year “there were things I told them” regarding issues with the car.

