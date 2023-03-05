Lewis Hamilton cleared to race after jewellery inspection

Hamilton said he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose, which occurred because he kept having to take it out for races

Lewis Hamilton

Formula One’s governing body inspected Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery before the seven-time champion was cleared to practice ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton has clashed with governing body FIA over a jewellery ban enacted last year and indicated he had piercings that cannot be removed. He received an exception for his nose stud.

Hamilton said he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose, which occurred because he kept having to take it out for races.

In a later interview with Vanity Fair, Hamilton admitted that he exaggerated his piercings to push back at what he believed was being personally targeted by the ban. “I mean, yeah. Because I’m the only one that has jewellery on, really,” he told the magazine on Friday.

Also Read: Sergio Perez fastest at season-opening practice

“People love to have power, and to enforce power.” The FIA did not reference his nose stud in a Friday statement but said Hamilton received a medical exemption related to “concerns about disfigurement.”

“The stewards consulted the FIA medical delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein,” the FIA said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever