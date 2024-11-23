Mom to 6 kids Angelina Jolie feels 'nothing else matters' apart from motherhood

Angelina Jolie says "nothing else matters" apart from motherhood because she's devoted to her six kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that for her "nothing else matters" apart from motherhood because she's devoted to her six kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', Angelina, who shares her children with former husband and Hollywood star Brad Pitt, spoke about playing opera star Maria Callas in new movie 'Maria', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She was also asked if there's anything in her life that compares to the late star's love of singing and the actress replied: "My motherhood ... It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me ... Nothing else matters."

Maddox and Pax have been working behind-the-scenes in the movie industry while Vivienne recently helped her mother put together Broadway show 'The Outsiders' but the actress is rigid none of her kids want to be in the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. They are quite private. Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow."

It comes after the actress said winning an Oscar for her role in the biopic would be a bonus.

The actress, who already has an Academy Award for her role in 1999 psychological thriller 'Girl, Interrupted', had the "experience of a lifetime" starring in Pablo Larraín's new film and although the Oscar hype is "very nice", she feels like she has already been given "the greatest gift" of making a movie with an "extraordinary team of people" and anything else is a "dream".

Talking about the Oscar buzz surrounding the film, she laughed to Best UK magazine: "It means a lot that somebody thinks you did a good job. Right? That means everything to me. That kind of stuff is exciting and very, very nice. But I'm just so happy we were able to do this film. I'm genuinely so happy.

"I know it sounds like people say this, but really, this was an experience of a lifetime. I learned to sing and I embodied a woman that I respect. I was able to work with this extraordinary team of people. I feel like I've already been given the greatest gift. The audience seemed to respond well to it. So, anything else is a dream, but I'm so grateful already."

