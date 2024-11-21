Breaking News
Angelina Jolie to star in Alice Winocour's high-fashion drama 'Stitches'

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie will explore the world of high fashion, with the story unfolding primarily in the French capital

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie is set to star in 'Stitches', a new high-fashion drama directed by Alice Winocour.  The film is confirmed to begin production in Paris, according to Deadline.


While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie will explore the world of high fashion, with the story unfolding primarily in the French capital, reported Deadline.


'Stitches' will be shot in both French and English, similar to Winocour's previous project 'Proxima', which garnered significant attention for its portrayal of an astronaut's struggles balancing professional aspirations with motherhood.


Winocour is once again collaborating with Pathe Films on this project, after the success of her critically acclaimed film 'Paris Memories'.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Directors' Fortnigthis project, earned actress Virginie Efira a Cesar Award.

Jolie's casting in 'Stitches' comes on the heels of her highly anticipated biographical film 'Maria', in which she will portray opera legend Maria Callas.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the movie is produced by Fremantle, Apartment, and Netflix.

In addition to 'Maria', Jolie also directed 'Without Blood', a Western-inspired drama that had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, tells the story of a woman who survives the brutal killing of her family and later seeks justice from their murderer.

The film is based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco and has generated significant interest.

While plot details of 'Stitches' remain a closely guarded secret, the film will also likely showcase the glamorous and cutthroat nature of the industry, with Paris serving as the perfect backdrop, as per Deadline.

Produced by Charles Gillibert's Paris-based CG Cinema, 'Stitches' is expected to feature a star-studded cast.

