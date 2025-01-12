On Thursday, the mother-son duo was photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires, as per Page Six

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son help people amid Los Angeles wildfire crisis x 00:00

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, have been seen taking proactive steps to help those in need.

On Thursday, the mother-son duo was photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires, as per Page Six.

In an interview, Jolie shared that she was personally housing people at her Los Feliz home.

"Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," the 'Maria' actor said, as per Page Six.

She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating USD 1 million to the victims of the fires.

Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations, as per Page Six.

On the other hand, Jennifer Garner volunteered her time with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to those impacted by disasters, as per Page Six.

While many celebrities are helping others, some are on the receiving end of tragedy.

Several high-profile celebs, including Mel Gibson, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Ricki Lake, who also experienced the loss of her home, shared her grief on Instagram, "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married three years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

As the fires continue to rage, the situation in Southern California has become increasingly dire.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News.

Firefighters experienced a brief respite as the strong Santa Ana winds temporarily died down, but these winds were expected to pick up again.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that at least 18 individuals have been arrested on charges such as looting and identity theft.

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Saturday issued a mandatory evacuation.

Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass in a post on X wrote, "A mandatory evacuation order is immediately in effect for the Palisades Fire from Sunset Blvd North to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. This area was in an evacuation warning and is now under an immediate evacuation order."

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would initiate an independent investigation to address concerns over firefighters running out of water early during their efforts, describing the issue as "deeply troubling."

The largest blaze, the Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu, was 8 per cent contained on Friday, meaning firefighters have been able to establish lines around that much of the perimeter to prevent the blaze from spreading.

To the east, firefighters have contained 3 per cent of the Eaton fire, near Altadena and Pasadena. Both fires now rank in the top five most destructive fires in California's history, The New York Times reported.

In a post on X, Newsom informed that the Lidia Fire is now at 98 per cent containment across 395 acres.

US President Joe Biden warned that although the winds have died down, they will remain a threat until next week.

In a post on X, he said, "Earlier the @VP and I received a briefing from @CAgovernor, @MayorOfLA, and @FEMA_Deanne. While the winds have died down, we expect they will remain a threat until early next week. We'll keep working 24/7 to support state and local officials to fully stop these fires."

