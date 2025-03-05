Angelina Jolie joins daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to raise awareness about period poverty

Angelina Jolie visits daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in Alabama for her speech about period poverty .Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia when she was seven months old while on a visit with her eldest son, Maddox.

(From left) Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie attended the mother-daughter brunch in Alabama, with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to raise awareness about period poverty.

The National Institutes of Health describes period poverty as women and girls “having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.”

Zahara, who joined Spelman College’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority in November 2023, was the keynote speaker for the Women in Training Inc’s fourth Mother-Daughter Brunch at the Renaissance hotel.

“We are truly honoured that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the fourth annual Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training,” the non-profit organisation’s president and CEO Adeyela Bennett said.

She continued, “We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent.”

Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia when she was seven months old while on a visit with her eldest son, Maddox.

The Oscar-winning actor shares six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne—with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Roughly one month before attending the mother-daughter brunch, Jolie and the kids got together to give back once more, this time for the families affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Her kids are volunteering around the state, asking for what’s needed and jumping in. She knows what’s important is to bring supplies and donate and fall in line.

Angelina went to see the firefighters at the Rose Bowl and is close to the team at World Central Kitchen. She isn’t posting or announcing efforts. Just trying to listen and learn,” a source close to the actor shared.

