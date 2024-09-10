Breaking News
Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' screened at TIFF, actress speaks about struggles of Maria Callas

'Maria' is a 2024 biographical psychological drama film about opera singer Maria Callas. The movie is directed by Pablo Larrain. The film stars Angelina Jolie in the title role, with Valeria Golino as her sister Yakinthi.

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Angelina Jolie starrer 'Maria' took the attention at the Venice Film Festival and garnered an 8-minute standing ovation. Recently, the movie had a private screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The actor said her latest movie, 'Maria' is about an artist who faced creative struggles and doubt, as per The Hollywood Reporter.


She plays the world's greatest opera singer in the film. "Towards the end of her life, she had highs and the greatest highs, which were where she could really feel she was connecting, and she had times where she felt she couldn't, and it really broke her and she felt she wasn't able to connect," added Jolie.



The film is based on true events and tells the story of Maria Callas, one of the world's greatest opera singers. The film explores her tumultuous and tragic life, reimagined during her final days in Paris in the 1970s.


Jolie said Callas passed away during "darker times in her life.... I wish she was here and she could see you're here to learn about her life and remember her music and to be among people who appreciate art."

Apart from Jolie, the cast also includes Pierfrancesco Favino , Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Valeria Golino.

The script is written by Steven Knight. Producers include Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film, and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle Company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

