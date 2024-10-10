Breaking News
Anne Hathaway apologises to journalist 12 years after ‘awful’ interview - watch video

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The video of the interview which has resurfaced on social media shows the journalist asking Anne Hathaway to sing, followed by her celebrity crush, both of which were answered with a polite “No.”

Anne Hathaway Pic/AFP

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who recently announced the third part of her popular movie franchise, ‘Princess Diaries’, has reportedly apologised to a journalist for an ‘awful’ interview she gave during 'Les Miserables' in 2012. Anne sent a comprehensive email to Norwegian entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa, who earlier went viral for her Blake Lively interview. 





Anne Hathaway apologises for ‘awful’ interview 

The video of the interview which has resurfaced on social media shows Flaa asking Hathaway to sing, followed by her celebrity crush, both of which were answered with a polite “No.”

Flaa shared in a video on social media, “Yesterday I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway. I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video, but she did. And she did something pretty amazing.”

The journalist added, “She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview, and she apologised for being… giving me an awful interview, basically. It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed because I was just so grateful that she did that.”

Anne Hathaway’s work front

Anne Hathaway is gearing up for the sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada', a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. Apart from this, she also recently confirmed that 'The Princess Diaries 3' is officially in the works. Adele Lim ("Joy Ride," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Raya and the Last Dragon") has come on board to direct the project.

The film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the down-to-earth teen-turned-queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother. ‘Princess Diaries 3’ has been in development since 2022. Plot details have not been disclosed yet. Flora Greeson is penning the script for the film.

