Get ready for a trip to Genovia! Anne Hathaway has confirmed that she will be back for Princess Diaries 3 after years of teasing. On Friday, she shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a video where she recreates her iconic line “shut up!” from the original The Princess Diaries.

Anne Hathaway reprises role in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

According to Variety, The Princess Diaries 3 is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, who started the film series. Anne Hathaway will also produce it through her Somewhere Pictures company. Late Friday night, Anne announced the news on her Instagram with a selfie video that included clips from the first two films as she recited the famous line “Shut up!” The film has been in the works for two years.

Last year, Anne mentioned in an interview with V Magazine that they were in a good spot but had nothing to share at the time. It looks like things have progressed even further since then!

Anne Hathaway celebrates 20th anniversary of Princess Diaries

Just a month ago Anne Hathaway took a walk down memory lane as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her beloved film 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'. Hathaway took to Instagram on August 7 to honour the milestone, simultaneously paying tribute to Kelly Clarkson, whose hit song 'Breakaway' features prominently on the film's soundtrack.

In her Instagram post, the 41-year-old actress shared a series of nostalgic images from the 2004 film, which include snapshots with co-stars Chris Pine, Callum Blue, Julie Andrews, and director Garry Marshall. The post also includes a clip from Clarkson's music video for 'Breakaway,' capturing her attendance at the film's premiere.

"Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson's Breakaway!" Hathaway wrote in her caption, celebrating both the film and the iconic song that helped define its soundtrack.

'The Princess Diaries' films were pivotal in Hathaway's rise to fame, with the actress portraying Mia Thermopolis, a young woman who discovers she is the heir to a fictional European throne.

The sequel, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', centres on Mia's quest to find a suitable husband to retain her claim to the throne.Reflecting on his role in the film, Chris Pine recently shared that his salary of USD 65,000 for the role was a significant moment in his career, according to People magazine. In an earlier interview obtained by People magazine, Pine described receiving the offer as a life-changing event, despite the final amount being less than initially expected."It was like they had just told me I'd made USD 50 million," Pine recalled.