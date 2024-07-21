Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Anne Hathaway attends Taylor Swifts Eras Tour show in Germany

Anne Hathaway attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Germany

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Anne Hathaway recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena in Germany

Anne Hathaway attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Germany

Anne Hathaway and Taylor Swift. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Anne Hathaway attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Germany
x
00:00

Anne Hathaway recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena in Germany, where she was seen dancing to the fullest and enjoying the performance, reported People. 


In multiple videos posted on X (formerly Twitter), Hathaway could be seen grooving to multiple tracks, including, "...Ready for It," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space" from what appeared to be a VIP section at the arena. 



In one of the videos, Hathaway was seen lifting her arm to the beat of "Blank Space," while also chatting with someone standing next to her.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Hathaway praised Swift's show, and wrote, "Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @TaylorSwift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER." 

The singer performed her third and last gig in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, before heading to Hamburg for her next Eras Tour stop on Tuesday, July 23. Swift's most recent event featured an unexpected mashup of 2019's "Paper Rings" and her 2012 song "Stay Stay Stay," which was later rereleased on Red (Taylor's Version). 

"I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings, that's right, you're the one I want," Swift sang, before she then moved on to "Stay, Stay, Stay," a track that includes the lyric: "That's when you came in wearing a football helmet." 

Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, whom she was first linked to in September 2023, when she attended one of his NFL games. The couple then went public with their romance the following month, reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anne hathaway taylor swift hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK