Anthony Ippolito bags young Sylvester Stallone’s role in biopic I Play Rocky

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Anthony Ippolito has been roped in to play a young Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky. The film, directed by Peter Farrelly, will trace the journey behind Stallone’s cult classic Rocky (1976)

Anthony Ippolito; (right) Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rocky’. Pics/AFP, X

Actor Anthony Ippolito, known for starring in series The Offer (2022) as well as films like Purple Hearts (2022) and Pixels (2015), will play a young Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming movie I Play Rocky.

To be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the film will explore the story behind Stallone’s iconic movie Rocky (1976).



Farrelly will produce the film with Toby Emmerich, the former Warner Bros film chief, and Christian Baha, and direct from a screenplay by Peter Gamble. Stallone, who was a struggling actor with a partially paralysed face and a speech impediment in the 1970s, wrote the script of the 1976 boxing drama and also headlined the movie that won three Oscars and spawned a film franchise.


I Play Rocky will chronicle how Stallone wrote the film’s script that a big movie studio wanted to buy, but refused to sell it unless he gets to play the lead. 

“Turning down an offer of life-changing money, he instead works for pennies to get the movie made with himself in the starring role,” read the official synopsis.

