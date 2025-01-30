Anthony Mackie responds to backlash over Captain America controversial remarks

Anthony Mackie found himself at the center of controversy following comments he made about the iconic Marvel superhero Captain America during Italy tour

Anthony Mackie. Pic/AFP

Actor Anthony Mackie, who will star in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, recently found himself at the center of controversy following comments he made about the iconic Marvel superhero during a promotional tour in Italy, a Deadline report said.

His remarks, which went viral on social media, sparked backlash among fans who felt the actor was distancing the character from its American roots.

In response to the growing criticism, Mackie took to social media to clarify his stance.

"Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

"I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country," he added in his post.

Mackie then elaborated on his thoughts about the character of Captain America, emphasising that the superhero's values transcend national boundaries.

"CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," he added.

The controversy began when Mackie, while promoting 'Captain America: Brave New World' in Rome, made a statement about the character's association with America.

"To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations," Mackie said, adding "It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honour, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," according to the Deadline report.

This comment, though meant to highlight the universal qualities of the superhero, led to a mixed reaction.

Fans of the character, particularly those who associate Captain America with the American ideals of freedom and patriotism, expressed their discontent with Mackie's statement, as per Deadline.

'Captain America: Brave New World' will be the first film in the 'Captain America' franchise since 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), in which Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers, passed the shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Mackie also played the role of Sam Wilson in the 2021 Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

The actor has long been a vocal advocate for diversity in superhero films. Back in 2016, while promoting 'Captain America: Civil War', Mackie discussed the significance of representation in the superhero genre.

"I think we live in a day in age now where little black kids feel like they can't connect to a character who doesn't look like them," Mackie said during an interview, adding, "Everybody's so personal nowadays, it's not so much about connecting to an emotion or an idea. It's more so connecting about someone who looks like you, you know?" according to Deadline.

'Captain America: Brave New World' will be released in theatres on Fevruary 14.

