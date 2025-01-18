Breaking News
Salman Khan poses with Captain America shield, read to know about his new collab with Marvel

Updated on: 18 January,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Salman Khan is set to bring out his “inner Avenger”. The superstar took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

Salman Khan poses with Captain America shield, read to know about his new collab with Marvel
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to bring out his “inner Avenger” for his label Being Human. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a Captain America shield.


He wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


In other news, Salman, who is currently seen hosting the 18th edition of “Bigg Boss”, will be joined by the cast and crew of his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’.

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman will be joined by the cast and crew of the show. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments.

Sikandar’ marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Earlier, the superstar fulfilled the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host "Bigg Boss 18". The actor welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of the show, greeting him with a bright smile. As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

Talking about "Bigg Boss 18", the show is all set to have its finale on January 19. Contestants who have made it to the finale week include Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Karanveer Mehra.

