Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa revisits superhero waters to protect his family from Black Manta

Jason Momoa is returning as Aquaman from the Justice League in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The trailer of the upcoming DCEU film was unveiled on social media. This time, Aquaman had to battle a more deadly Black Manta as he wields the power of the Black Trident.

The trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom takes us into the world of Arthur Curry, who now has a child too. Balancing his duties as a father and protecting his kingdom, he has to safeguard his family as well.

The official synopsis of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom read, "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

The makers further shared, "All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will release in theaters internationally on December 2; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.