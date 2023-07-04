Breaking News
Are Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating?

Updated on: 04 July,2023 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to source, the Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at Tao Group founder Marc Packer's Fourth of July celebration

Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and American model Gigi Hadid were spotted at two separate parties in the Hamptons for the second night in a row. A source informed Page Six, "They are together.", after observing Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid together in the Hamptons for the second night in a row.


According to the source, the 'Great Gatsby' actor and 28-year-old model were spotted at Tao Group founder Marc Packer's Fourth of July celebration. They were seen with The Ned's Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Hadid buddy Leah McCarthy. Later, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at Akiva and Garry Kanfer's bottle-service-fueled Water Mill celebration at Kissaki. According to a source, the duo was hanging out and bopping to tunes from deejays JusSke, Rachel Winter, and Zach Bia, and it appeared that they are dating.


They were pictured talking it up at IT mogul David Rosenberg's annual celebration in Bridgehampton on Saturday. According to a witness, there was a "vibe" between the two. "The way they were talking to each other... you could feel the energy," the source explained. Another insider told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid also have mutual friends.


The couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 during Fashion Week in New York City. They were seen at a dinner with British Vogue's Edward Enninful in Milan in February, dining with a large group in NYC in May, and arriving separately at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on the same night in June. Quavo, Lil Baby, James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr, David Rosenberg, Winnie Harlow, and Jonathan Cheban were also at the Kissaki party. According to a source, the hip party lasted until 3 a.m., with guests continuing the celebration to Hudson Capital Properties' Robert B. Cohen II's estate in Sag Harbour. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

