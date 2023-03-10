Breaking News
Updated on: 10 March,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ABC Signature has confirmed that it is now planning to shop the show around to other outlets

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's show hits a roadblock

Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio


The Devil in the White City is unlikely to reach the screens anytime soon. The series, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, will not stream on Hulu. ABC Signature has confirmed that it is now planning to shop the show around to other outlets.


This development comes five months after Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field exited the series. The Matrix actor opted out barely a couple of months after his casting was announced as the architect and urban planner Daniel H Burnham, a central figure in Erik Larson’s 2003 historical fiction novel. Hulu had since been on the hunt for a replacement to Reeves in the series. Whether the project finds a home on another platform, remains to be seen.


