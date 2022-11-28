×
Martin Scorsese confirms mafia movie

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

While Scorsese has directed other mafia films, such as The Irishman and Goodfellas, not may thought that he helmed 1973’s Goncharov too.  The Oscar winner finally acknowledged his unofficial, internet-famous mafia masterpiece recently

Martin Scorsese confirms mafia movie

Martin Scorsese


Years ago, a Tumblr user posted a photo of a “knock off” shoe purchased online, with an odd label that read, “The greatest mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese presents Goncharov. Domenico Proccacci production. A film by Matteo JWHJ0715. About the Naples Mafia.” While Scorsese has directed other mafia films, such as The Irishman and Goodfellas, not may thought that he helmed 1973’s Goncharov too.  The Oscar winner finally acknowledged his unofficial, internet-famous mafia masterpiece recently.


For those who have not heard of Goncharov, it not only has a poster, and a theme song, but also an accompanying video game. In fact, it even has a tagline, saying, “The greatest mafia movie (n)ever made.” Interestingly, the dream all-star cast includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Cybill Shepherd, Gene Hackman and Harvey Keitel. The movie turned into memeable gold when the picture of the mysterious shoe label was reblogged in 2020 with the caption, “this idiot hasn’t seen Goncharov.”


Discussion of Goncharov reached such a fever pitch that Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, addressed the film recently on social media. The 23-year-old said she sent her dad the article about the social media phenomenon, asking if he has seen it. “Yes. I made that film years ago,” Scorsese responded, seemingly in on the joke. Scorsese’s recent credits include Personality Crisis: One Night Only, The Eternal Daughter, The Last Movie Stars, Theodore Roosevelt and Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel. And perhaps a re-release of Goncharov?

