The disgraced Hollywood actor admitted to mistreating women, but insisted that he didn’t do anything ‘illegal’

Armie Hammer. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Armie Hammer denies cannibalism claims and rape allegations x 00:00

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer recently addressed allegations of his cannibalism on a podcast, including the infamous text message in which he wrote “I am 100 per cent a cannibal”. On The Louis Theroux Podcast, when the disgraced actor was asked whether he was a cannibal, he said, “You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So, no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor also denied that he ate an animal’s entire heart, stating, “You take a bite out of the heart, and you’ve got all your buddies around you, they’re goading you on… It’s an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.”

In 2021, Hammer was accused of rape and sexual assault by several women. On the podcast, the actor denied these accusations. He, however, admitted to being disrespectful to women, as he said, “People were like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this. We’re going to have a whirlwind romance, I’m going to whisk you up, we’re going to go on trips, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’ll say, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’ll move on. [Then] I’d go do almost exactly the same thing with someone else. I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behaviour. Does it make me a d**k? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that. But that’s not illegal.”

At the time, the accusations had led to an investigation, but charges were never filed. Hammer was dropped from all projects. Now, he is preparing for a comeback with Frontier Crucible.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever