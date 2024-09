Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a photo with Uma and wrote in the caption, "Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman"

Picture Courtesy/Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram account

Listen to this article Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with 'Batman & Robin' co-actor Uma Thurman x 00:00

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a selfie with his 'Batman & Robin' co-actor Uma Thurman on his social media handle, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a photo with Uma and wrote in the caption, "Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman."

After his post, many fans reacted to this reunion. They came together 27 years since the release of the film.

"Allow me to break the ice," one fan wrote. "Alright everyone, chill," another mentioned.

Uma Thurman commented, "We are the dynamic duo! Watch... out"

One of the social media users wrote, "Nostalgia is a strong feeling! Thank you for this Arnie!"

While the other commented, "My 10 year old self is so happy rn"

'Batman & Robin' is a 1997 superhero film based on the DC Comics characters Batman and Robin by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Akiva Goldsman, it features George Clooney as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Victor Fries / Mr Freeze, and Chris O'Donnell reprising his role as Dick Grayson / Robin, along with Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone.

Uma Thurman was seen as Dr Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy.

However, the film was not well-received.

Clooney even said that he didn't want his wife, Amal Clooney, to watch the film. "There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me,' " he said in 2021.

Earlier this year, another Batman reunion took place at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony, reported People.

