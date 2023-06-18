Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Arnold Schwarzenegger says hed absolutely run for US President in 2024 if he were eligible

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he'd 'absolutely' run for US President in 2024 if he were eligible

Updated on: 19 June,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and is ineligible for the US president post because the Constitution requires the nation's top leader to be a 'natural-born citizen'

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he'd 'absolutely' run for US President in 2024 if he were eligible

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he'd 'absolutely' run for US President in 2024 if he were eligible
x
00:00

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he would run for the US president in 2024 and also win the race if he was allowed by the Constitution. During his appearance on Max and CNN's "Who's Talking?" interview series, Schwarzenegger was asked whether he would throw his name into the race for US president if he were eligible. "Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it. Who is there? There really isn't a person who can bring everyone together.


"Who is here today that people say, 'Okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that,' or is that because it's now a question about who you vote against rather than who you vote for?" the 75-year-old actor said. The action movie star is no stranger to US politics, as he served two terms as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. When the host asked him whether he would run for the presidency in 2024, the actor replied, "Absolutely. Put me in because it's a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election."


Schwarzenegger said he could see many people voting him into office. "It's like me and California. When (I) was running for governor, it was clear that people were looking for a new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing politician, but someone who could bring the nation together and doesn't see the other party as the enemy," he added. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and is ineligible for the US president post because the Constitution requires the nation's top leader to be a "natural-born citizen."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arnold schwarzenegger hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK